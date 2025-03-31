Israel joins Qatar in major international air force drill with high-tech spy jet

The Israeli Air Force is taking part in Greece’s annual multinational Iniochos 25 air drill, which this year includes an unusual participant: Qatar, widely regarded as a key financial backer of Hamas.

Israel dispatched just one aircraft to the exercise — the Oron (based on Gulfstream's G550 business jet airframe), its newest and most advanced intelligence-gathering jet, operated by the Nachshon Squadron.

Though host country Greece typically avoids publicizing the involvement of Arab nations in such drills, this year it made a rare move by openly naming both Qatar and the UAE among the participants.

Other countries taking part in Iniochos 25 include the United States with F-16 fighters and KC-135 and KC-46 refueling aircraft, France with Mirage 2000 fighters, India with Su-30 fighters, Italy with Tornado fighters, Slovenia with PC-9 fighters, Spain with F-18 fighters and Greece with various aircraft as host nation.

