Israel joins Qatar in major international air force drill with high-tech spy jet

The Israeli Air Force is taking part in Greece’s annual multinational Iniochos 25 air drill, which this year includes an unusual participant: Qatar, widely regarded as a key financial backer of Hamas.
Israel dispatched just one aircraft to the exercise — the Oron (based on Gulfstream's G550 business jet airframe), its newest and most advanced intelligence-gathering jet, operated by the Nachshon Squadron.
Qatar is participating with F-15 fighter jets, while the United Arab Emirates deployed Mirage 2000 aircraft.
Though host country Greece typically avoids publicizing the involvement of Arab nations in such drills, this year it made a rare move by openly naming both Qatar and the UAE among the participants.
Other countries taking part in Iniochos 25 include the United States with F-16 fighters and KC-135 and KC-46 refueling aircraft, France with Mirage 2000 fighters, India with Su-30 fighters, Italy with Tornado fighters, Slovenia with PC-9 fighters, Spain with F-18 fighters and Greece with various aircraft as host nation.
Israel had skipped the last two editions of the drill — in 2023 reportedly due to tensions with Turkey, and in 2024 because of the ongoing war in Gaza. Prior to that, Israeli participation was consistent, including the deployment of F-16I fighter jets in both 2021 and 2022.
The Israeli Air Force’s presence in a drill alongside Qatari forces is notable given the political backdrop. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his first testimony on Monday in the “Qatargate” investigation, which centers on allegations that two of his close aides — Jonathan Urich and former spokesperson Eli Feldstein — covertly promoted Qatari interests while serving in the Prime Minister’s Office.
Both men remain in custody and are expected to appear before a Rishon Lezion court on Tuesday for a remand hearing.