Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies at 74

Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who oversaw the Gulf state’s transformation into one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential countries, has died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan, Qatar’s highest government body, announced Sunday.

Known in Qatar as the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad ruled the country from 1995 until 2013, when he voluntarily abdicated and transferred power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Sheikh Hamad took power from his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, in a bloodless palace coup in June 1995. During his 18-year reign, Qatar dramatically expanded production from its vast natural gas reserves, becoming one of the world’s richest countries per capita and developing an increasingly influential foreign policy.

His rule also saw the establishment of the Qatar Investment Authority, which used the country’s energy wealth to acquire major stakes and assets around the world, including prominent properties, financial institutions and sports clubs. Qatar also won the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup during his reign.

Sheikh Hamad founded the Al Jazeera television network in 1996, helping give the small Gulf state an outsized role in regional media and politics. Qatar maintained close security relations with the United States, including hosting major U.S. military facilities, while also cultivating ties with Iran, Hamas and other regional actors.

Born on January 1, 1952, Sheikh Hamad studied at Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before serving in senior positions in Qatar’s armed forces and government. He was named heir apparent in 1977 and gradually assumed responsibility for the country’s day-to-day affairs before becoming emir.