Report: Israeli commandos operated near Syria border, helicopters landed troops

In Lebanon, it was claimed that Israeli paratrooper and commando forces wore Lebanese army uniforms as a disguise in case they were spotted by locals.
In its own statement, Hezbollah said that at 10:30 p.m., its operatives noticed “four helicopters belonging to the Israeli army infiltrating from the direction of Syria. They proceeded to land forces in the triangle of the villages of Yahfoufa, al-Khariba and Maaraboun. The enemy force advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of Nabi Sheet. Upon reaching the area, they encountered a group of Hezbollah fighters who used light and medium weapons.”
The Shiite terror group also claimed that “the clashes escalated after the enemy force was exposed,” according to the statement. “The enemy carried out a fire belt that included about 40 airstrikes, using fighter jets and helicopters to secure the withdrawal of the force from the combat zone. Meanwhile, resistance artillery fired appropriate weapons in the battle area and along the enemy force’s withdrawal route, while residents of nearby villages provided supporting fire.”