Report: Israeli commandos operated near Syria border, helicopters landed troops

According to Lebanese reports, four Israeli army helicopters entered from Syria and landed troops in a triangle of villages, with Hezbollah claiming dozens of airstrikes were carried out to secure the force’s withdrawal after its operatives spotted the aircraft

Lior Ben Ari
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Operation Roaring Lion
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Syria
The Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that Israeli forces operated in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria. According to the report, Israeli helicopters arrived in the area. Similar reports were published by other Arab outlets.
In Lebanon, it was claimed that Israeli paratrooper and commando forces wore Lebanese army uniforms as a disguise in case they were spotted by locals.
1 View gallery
תיעוד: תרגיל של חטיבת "ההרים" (810) בגזרת כתר החרמון ובהר דב הלבנוניתיעוד: תרגיל של חטיבת "ההרים" (810) בגזרת כתר החרמון ובהר דב הלבנוני
(Photo: IDF)
In its own statement, Hezbollah said that at 10:30 p.m., its operatives noticed “four helicopters belonging to the Israeli army infiltrating from the direction of Syria. They proceeded to land forces in the triangle of the villages of Yahfoufa, al-Khariba and Maaraboun. The enemy force advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of Nabi Sheet. Upon reaching the area, they encountered a group of Hezbollah fighters who used light and medium weapons.”
The Shiite terror group also claimed that “the clashes escalated after the enemy force was exposed,” according to the statement. “The enemy carried out a fire belt that included about 40 airstrikes, using fighter jets and helicopters to secure the withdrawal of the force from the combat zone. Meanwhile, resistance artillery fired appropriate weapons in the battle area and along the enemy force’s withdrawal route, while residents of nearby villages provided supporting fire.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""