Argentina’s Javier Milei turns down Netanyahu visit over political concerns

—one of the few countries willing to host him—but the visit has been postponed at the request of

—one of the few countries willing to host him—but the visit has been postponed at the request of

and is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. Following that, he intended to fly to Buenos Aires. However, Milei, a staunch backer of Israel, asked for the visit to be delayed, citing Argentina’s upcoming parliamentary elections and concern it could hurt him politically at a time when his standing has weakened.

and is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. Following that, he intended to fly to Buenos Aires. However, Milei, a staunch backer of Israel, asked for the visit to be delayed, citing Argentina’s upcoming parliamentary elections and concern it could hurt him politically at a time when his standing has weakened.

Argentine officials stressed the decision was not directed at Israel, saying it was part of a broader policy of limiting foreign leaders’ visits during the campaign season.

Argentine officials stressed the decision was not directed at Israel, saying it was part of a broader policy of limiting foreign leaders’ visits during the campaign season.

Argentine officials stressed the decision was not directed at Israel, saying it was part of a broader policy of limiting foreign leaders’ visits during the campaign season.