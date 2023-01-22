Israeli envoy to Canada quits in protest over new government's policies

Israel’s Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman announced Sunday he intends to step down from his role in protest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government's policies.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Hoffman thanked former Prime Minister Yair Lapid for appointing him as the ambassador, and for trusting him to represent Israel abroad.

1 View gallery Ronen Hoffman ( Photo: Liat Mandel )

Hoffman added, however, that he did not see eye-to-eye with the ideas of Netanyahu’s new hard-right coalition, such as the controversial judicial overhaul .

“With the transition to the new government and to different policy in Israel, my personal and professional integrity has compelled me to request to shorten my post and return to Israel this summer,” Hoffman wrote.

Finally, the ambassador made it clear that he intends to continue his position in Canada until his successor is chosen by Netanyahu’s government.

I am honoured to have been appointed by previous Prime Minister @yairlapid to represent and serve the State of Israel as Ambassador to Canada over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/ehwtsNcOie — Dr. Ronen Hoffman (@ronenhoffman) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, protests against the planned judicial reforms continued in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel, including Haifa, Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva, on Saturday evening.