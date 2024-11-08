Israel signs $5.2 billion fighter jet deal to boost Middle East power

The Israel Defense Ministry signed a $5.2 billion deal that marks a significant milestone in deepening U.S.-Israel defense cooperation.

NEXT GENERATION FIGHTERS





The first of the new generation F-15IA jets will arrive in 2031, with four to six planes arriving each year.

The agreement was signed with Boeing, which built the fighter jets, with the purchase funded through U.S. military aid.

The deal includes an option for 25 additional fighters in the future.