Ballistic missile launched from Yemen sends millions of Israelis to shelters

Rocket alert sirens sent millions of Israelis running for shelters Monday evening after a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen. It is the 5th missile fired from Yemen at Israel in the last six days.

Following the launch of the missile from Yemen, takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport were halted, and there were reports of planes circling in the air and waiting for permission to land. Activity later resumed at the airport.

Documentation of the interception of the missile launched from Yemen ( Video: Yaron Brenner )

Alarms were activated throughout central Israel and in parts of the West Bank.

The alarms sounded in, among other places, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, Holon, Be'er Yaakov, Ramla, Kfar Shmaryahu, Savyon, Givat Shmuel, Gedera, Beitar Illit, Petah Tikva, Rehovot. Alarms were also activated in the Gush Etzion area and the Jerusalem Hills.

One missile was launched from Yemen, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, which reported that it was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, according to the IDF.

Residents across the country reported hearing the sounds of explosions in the center and the West Bank; shrapnel fell on Highway 4 in the Holon area and near a fire station in Beit Shemesh.