Israeli lightly injured in antisemitic Athens attack by three Palestinians with sticks

A 29-year-old Israeli man was lightly injured Saturday in central Athens when three Palestinian youths attacked him, local media reported. The incident occurred in Syntagma Square in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and also involved a 30-year-old Israeli woman.

Greek police said all parties involved—the two Israelis and three Palestinians, aged 25 to 27—were taken to a local police station. Media reports described the confrontation as a “clash between five people.” Authorities seized six plastic sticks from the Palestinians, two of which had Palestinian flags attached.

1 View gallery Palestinian protest in Greece ( Photo: Socrates Baltagiannis/Anadolu/Getty Images )

Athens police continue to investigate the incident, noting that “in Syntagma Square, in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a clash occurred between five foreigners: two Israeli citizens, a 30-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man, who confronted three Palestinian men, aged 25, 26, and 27.”

In recent months, a series of antisemitic attacks on Israeli tourists has been reported worldwide. This is not the first incident in Athens in recent months. Less than two months ago, an Israeli tourist was seriously injured in the ear after being attacked by a group of Syrian immigrants on a beach near the city.

