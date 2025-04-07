Police detain Palestinian suspects after high-speed chase

Israeli security services arrested nine Palestinians suspected of illgal entry to Israel, after a high-speed chase after a car traveling from Jerusalem toward central Israel. The car was stopped on Highway six, in full view of traffic.

