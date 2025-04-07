Police detain Palestinian suspects after high-speed chase

Forces with gund drawn order nine people suspected of entering Israel illegally, to step outside the vehicle before they are taken for questioning 

Roy Rubinstein |
Israeli security services arrested nine Palestinians suspected of illgal entry to Israel, after a high-speed chase after a car traveling from Jerusalem toward central Israel. The car was stopped on Highway six, in full view of traffic.
After officers caught up with the vehicle they were seen with their guns drawn as they instructed all passengers in the vehicle to step outside, for inspection before they were taken for questioning.
The police said the men were being transfered to the relevent law enforcement offices according to the findings in the field.
The police also said a sapper was called to the scene to ensure that there were no explosives in the car.
""