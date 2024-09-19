Explosive toll: Hezbollah deaths mount from south to the north in just 48 hours

The list of Hezbollah’s fatalities in the last two days is remarkably diverse, with 37 operatives killed in communication device explosions all across Lebanon.

The list includes operatives from various regions, such as the Bekaa Valley, the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh in Beirut, multiple locations in southern Lebanon and the Akkar region in the north.

Thousands of pagers exploded simultaneously across Lebanon, causing mass casualties among Hezbollah ranks





The youngest victim named is Abdel Moneim Jamal Abdel Moneim, a 16-year-old originally from Aitroun, who lived in southern Lebanon’s Kawthariyat al-Raz. The oldest was Hassan Adel Jaber, born in 1970, from Beni Hayyan in southern Lebanon.

All the deceased were referred to in Hezbollah’s official statements as “martyrs on the path to Jerusalem,” a term the group has used for its fighters since the war began. None were given titles indicating senior roles in the organization.

The exact circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, as Hezbollah did not disclose whether they were killed in the pager and walkie-talkie explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday, or in recent targeted Israeli strikes.

Lebanese media reports on Wednesday evening indicated additional Israeli strikes near the border following the communication device explosions. Since the start of the conflict, Hezbollah has reported a total of 477 fatalities.

Israeli estimates suggest that the official death toll reported by Hezbollah is significantly lower than the reality, with likely dozens more killed. The elite Radwan force is believed to have suffered substantial losses, including senior command members, over the course of the war and in the past two days’ explosions. At least 450 have been wounded in the walkie-talkie explosions, adding to over 3,000 Hezbollah fighters injured in the pager blasts.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver his first public address since the explosions Thursday afternoon.

The 37 Hezbollah members who have been named since Tuesday are as follows: Yousef Madi Alwa, born 1986, from Bekaa; Hassan Ahmed Mohammed, born 1992, from Habushit in Akkar; Najib Abdul-Hussein Alaa Al-Din, born 1991, from Majdal Selm, South Lebanon; Hassan Mohammad Yassin, born 1986, from Majdal Selm; Hussein Ali Alaa Al-Din, born 1989, from Majdal Selim; Hussein Ahmad Mentesh, born 1994, from Kfar Sir, South Lebanon; Mohammed Zakaria Abbas, born 1986, from Jiyyeh, Mount Lebanon;

Abbas Bilal Mon'em, born 1996, from Sohmor, West Bekaa; Mohammed Mahdi Ali Ammar, born 1985, from Dahieh, Beirut; Hussein Ayoub Faqih, born 1988, from Burj Shemali, South Lebanon; Abbas Fadl Yassin, born 1993, from Zuqaq Al-Blat, Beirut; Mahdi Abbas Samhat, born 1995, from Al-Tayri, South Lebanon; Ali Muhammad Shalabi, born 1993, from Kfar Melki, South Lebanon; Ali Muhammad Tarhini, born 2001, from Ebba, South Lebanon;

Hundreds of Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded across Lebanon on Wedensday





Ibrahim Abdul Karim Zain al-Din, born 1995, from Safad El Battikh, South Lebanon; Abdel Moneim Jamal Abdel Moneim, born 2008, from Aitroun, living in Kawthariyat al-Raz, South Lebanon; Fadl Abbas Bazzi, born 1991, from Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon; Mohammad Hussein Al-Arab, born 1979, from Flaoueh, Bekaa; Hafez Hussein Ali Melhem, born 1976, from Qabrikha, South Lebanon; Ali Hassani Zuaitar, born 1999, from Baalbek, Bekaa; Ahmad Ali Lamaa', born 1982, from Aadchit, South Lebanon; Ali Fawaz Al-Hajj Hassan, born 1991, from Shaath, Bekaa; Jawad Yasser Abu Khalil, born 2005, from Kawthariyat al-Raz, South Lebanon;

Mohammed Hassan Kourani, born 1982, from Yater, South Lebanon; Ali Ahmad Haidar, born 1986, from Kfar Dan, Bekaa; Muhammad Ali Alama, born 1983, from Adloun, South Lebanon; Ali Hussein Hammoud, born 1991, from Toulin, South Lebanon; Abbas Hassan Saif Al-Din, born 1987, from Halbata, Bekaa; Hassan Adel Jaber, born 1970, from Bani Hayyan, South Lebanon; Salim Abbas Shehadi, born 1974, from Maaroub, South Lebanon; Ahmed Ali Hassan, born 1998, from Aitroun, South Lebanon; Ali Mohammed Suleiman Samhat, born 1994, from Ainatha, South Lebanon; Nathir Yousef Noun, born 1971, from Bekaa; Fadlallah Shehadeh Msheik, born 1970, from Bekaa; Hussein Ali Amhaz, born 1971, from Bekaa; Bassam Hussein Ftouni, born 1975, from Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon and Jaafar Ahmad al-Hussein, born 1989, from Bekaa.