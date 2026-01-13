Armed men impersonate Israeli soldiers to rob jewelry store in Palestinian city | Watch

In a highly unusual incident in the West Bank Palestinian city of Ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, armed suspects disguised as IDF soldiers robbed a jewelry store. Surveillance footage from the scene shows at least three masked individuals dressed in military-style uniforms and carrying weapons near the store. The group arrived in a vehicle bearing Israeli license plates. After their arrest, it was revealed they were Bedouin residents of southern Israel.

Israeli forces were alerted following reports of armed men impersonating soldiers and robbing shops. A manhunt was launched with aerial support and multiple ground units deployed to the area. Soon after, several suspects were apprehended and questioned on the scene.

The suspects disguised themselves as IDF soldiers and robbed a jewelry shop in the Hebron area

Three suspects were arrested by IDF forces, including one Palestinian and two Israeli citizens. Others were detained by Palestinian Authority security forces, including the alleged mastermind behind the robbery. Additional details revealed that the suspects used an Israeli security-style van with flashing lights, mimicking vehicles used in official operations. They wore IDF uniforms, tactical vests, helmets and were armed with weapons.

Part of the stolen loot has been returned to the store owner in Ad-Dhahiriya, and efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining items and locate all weapons used in the robbery.

“Patrol officers from the Hebron station in the Judea District, along with Border Police and the IDF’s Judea Brigade, arrested three suspects, residents of southern Bedouin areas, as they fled the jewelry store after allegedly carrying out an armed robbery while impersonating armed security forces,” the police said in a statement. According to the police statement, “the suspects arrived in Ad-Dhahiriya in a vehicle resembling a security vehicle with emergency lights, dressed in IDF uniforms with vests, helmets and firearms. At some point, they stormed a Palestinian-owned jewelry store and looted it. They then fled southward.”

1 View gallery The suspects were driving a car with Israeli license plates ( Photo: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Act from social networks )

Three M16 rifles and a handgun were seized from the suspects. Authorities emphasized that this is another example of ongoing joint operations by the Israel Police, Border Police and the IDF to combat serious crimes, including thwarting and arresting individuals who pose a threat to local and national security.

Azulay called for immediate action: “The IDF and police must address the flood of illegal weapons in the region. We can’t wait for the next disaster to realize that someone impersonating a soldier today may be planning tomorrow’s terror attack.” of Arab Israelis enter Palestinian Authority territory illegally every day. I demand this be stopped before it’s too late. A vehicle like this, with ‘soldiers’ in uniform and tactical gear, could easily enter Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, or Jerusalem under the guise of an operation without being stopped—just as they entered deep into Palestinian territory this morning.”