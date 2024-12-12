'Did you participate in genocide?': Australia stonewalls Israeli siblings' visa application over IDF service

Israeli siblings Omer Berger, 24, and Ella Berger, 22, faced delays in obtaining Australian visas after being asked to complete to complete a 13-page document typically required for military personnel involved in war. The siblings had planned to visit their 100-year-old great-grandmother, a Holocaust survivor.
The denial comes against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny following the arson of Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue and criticism of the government’s handling of antisemitism. Aaron Berger, a family member, told The Nightly that the decision reflects Australia's increasingly stringent stance toward Israel amid its war with Hamas and Hezbollah.
“Why are we treating friendly allies as if they are war criminals?” Berger asked. “This certainly seems tied to the government’s position on Israel.”
According to Berger, six family members applied for Australian visas two months ago. While all were promptly approved, Omer and Ella were told to submit the extended form. The questions included whether they had participated in physical or psychological abuse, served as guards or officials in detention facilities or engaged in war crimes or genocide.
Ella, who had received a week’s leave from her military service to attend the celebration, gave up waiting and returned to Israel. Omer, a reservist, remains in Thailand, hoping for a resolution. Berger expressed the family’s heartbreak, fearing they may never see their great-grandmother again. “We just want a clear answer, yes or no,” he said.
Australia’s Department of Home Affairs said no special measures have been imposed on Israeli citizens during the war, noting that 11,000 Israeli visas were issued over the past year. “As part of standard procedure, additional information may be requested for individual applications, including completing a supplementary form," a spokesperson explained