Herzog says Iranian nuclear threat must be eliminated 'once and for all'

President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said the Iranian nuclear threat must be "neutralized once and for all," whether as part of a nuclear agreement or through other means.
Speaking at the Israel Air Force’s 183th flight course graduation ceremony, the president called Iran a "ticking time-bomb" that threatens not only Israel, but the entire Middle East.
“Many activities and operations prove the ability of our Air Force to reach anywhere, in any situation," he said. “This ability is much more important for us at this time, in days when the Iranian octopus continues to spread its tentacles all across the Middle East."
He urged the parties taking parts in talks in Vienna, meant to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, not to be "led astray".
"This matter is a point of agreement in Israel’s society and leadership. I am following the negotiations around the nuclear deal, and I call on the international community not to underestimate the gravity of the threat," he said.
"The Iranian nuclear threat must be neutralized once and for all, with or without an agreement. Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons capabilities.”
The remarks came just hours after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem during his visit to the country, meant to address the Israeli concerns about the efforts to restore the 2015 deal.
Sullivan said he had been sent to Israel by U.S. President Joe Biden "because at a critical juncture for both our countries on a major set of security issues, it's important that we sit together and develop a common strategy, a common outlook".
Sullivan on Tuesday also met with Herzog, who voiced "concern with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna", the president's office said.
