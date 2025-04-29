Fmr. ambassador warns of possible rift between U.S. and Israel over Iran deal

A rift between the United States and Israel could emerge over the Iranian nuclear negotiations, according to Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S.
He told ILTV News that “rifts are possible between the best of allies.” Moreover, he emphasized that it is very important to establish Israel's independence in safeguarding its own security. Therefore, even if the United States reaches an agreement with Iran that does not fully eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities, the military option must still remain available to Israel.
Watch the full interview: