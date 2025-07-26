Israel launches major incubator drive for deep-tech startups

Selected incubators will be expected to support startups from early ideation to Series A funding—offering not just financial backing, but also strategic guidance and global partnerships

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Maayan Hoffman
Innovation
Startup
ILTV
The Israel Innovation Authority has launched a nationwide competitive proceeding to establish up to three new technological incubators. The initiative offers up to NIS 40 million—about $10.8 million—per incubator over five years to support management and the creation of central R&D labs.
The goal? To develop Israel’s next generation of deep-tech startups in high-risk, high-reward sectors like semiconductors, defense tech, robotics, and bio-convergence.
Selected incubators will be expected to support startups from early ideation to Series A funding—offering not just financial backing, but also strategic guidance and global partnerships.
Each incubator must secure NIS 120 million in funding to operate and invest in startups. The most promising early-stage companies will also be eligible for government matching grants from the Innovation Authority’s Startup Fund, totaling up to NIS 21 million per company.
Startups led by underrepresented founders or located in areas like Sderot may receive even more.
2 View gallery
Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror BinIsrael Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin
Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin
(Photo: Amit Shaal)
Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Authority, said this strategic move is designed to maintain Israel’s global tech leadership and attract both local and international investment.
Applications will be accepted for the next nine months and evaluated based on expertise, originality, and long-term sustainability.
2 View gallery
Artificial intelligence (illustrative)Artificial intelligence (illustrative)
Artificial intelligence (illustrative)
(Wikimedia Commons)
The new incubators are expected to serve as launchpads for breakthrough companies—just as Israel’s first incubators did three decades ago, helping build the “Startup Nation.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""