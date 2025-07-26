Israel launches major incubator drive for deep-tech startups

The Israel Innovation Authority has launched a nationwide competitive proceeding to establish up to three new technological incubators. The initiative offers up to NIS 40 million—about $10.8 million—per incubator over five years to support management and the creation of central R&D labs.

The goal? To develop Israel’s next generation of deep-tech startups in high-risk, high-reward sectors like semiconductors, defense tech, robotics, and bio-convergence.

Selected incubators will be expected to support startups from early ideation to Series A funding—offering not just financial backing, but also strategic guidance and global partnerships.

Each incubator must secure NIS 120 million in funding to operate and invest in startups. The most promising early-stage companies will also be eligible for government matching grants from the Innovation Authority’s Startup Fund, totaling up to NIS 21 million per company.

Startups led by underrepresented founders or located in areas like Sderot may receive even more.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Authority, said this strategic move is designed to maintain Israel’s global tech leadership and attract both local and international investment.

Applications will be accepted for the next nine months and evaluated based on expertise, originality, and long-term sustainability.

