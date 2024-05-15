Civilian contractor wounded in Gaza, dies

Civilian contractor Liron Yitzhak, 30, who was injured from a Hamas mortar in Gaza on Monday, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday. He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancée Almog, to whom he was supposed to be married in two weeks.
"The Ministry shares in the sorrow of the family of Liron Yitzhak, an employee of the contracting company who was severely injured during operational activity in the Gaza Strip and succumbed to his injuries," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Yitzhak performed tasks on behalf of a company employed by the ministry, assisting the IDF forces operating in Gaza, and was injured by mortar fire."
The IDF said that in the incident in which Yitzhak was injured, two soldiers from the elite engineering Yahalom Unit were also severely injured, and six others suffered moderate wounds. In addition, two other employees on behalf of the Defense Ministry were lightly injured in the incident."