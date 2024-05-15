Civilian contractor wounded in Gaza, dies

Civilian contractor Liron Yitzhak, 30, who was injured from a Hamas mortar in Gaza on Monday, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday. He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancée Almog, to whom he was supposed to be married in two weeks.

Civilian contractor Liron Yitzhak, 30, who was injured from a Hamas mortar in Gaza on Monday, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday. He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancée Almog, to whom he was supposed to be married in two weeks.

Civilian contractor Liron Yitzhak, 30, who was injured from a Hamas mortar in Gaza on Monday, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday. He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancée Almog, to whom he was supposed to be married in two weeks.