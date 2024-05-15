Civilian contractor wounded in Gaza, dies

Liron Yitzhak  set to marry his fiancée Almog in two weeks, was stationed in southern Gaza on behalf of the Defense Ministry when a mortar shell hit him

Raanan Ben Tzur|
Civilian contractor Liron Yitzhak, 30, who was injured from a Hamas mortar in Gaza on Monday, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday. He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancée Almog, to whom he was supposed to be married in two weeks.
2 View gallery
לירון יצחק וארוסתו אלמוג לירון יצחק וארוסתו אלמוג
Liran Yitzhak, Almog
(Photo: Courtesy of the family)
"The Ministry shares in the sorrow of the family of Liron Yitzhak, an employee of the contracting company who was severely injured during operational activity in the Gaza Strip and succumbed to his injuries," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Yitzhak performed tasks on behalf of a company employed by the ministry, assisting the IDF forces operating in Gaza, and was injured by mortar fire."
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועהתיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה
IDF troops in Gaza on Monday
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF said that in the incident in which Yitzhak was injured, two soldiers from the elite engineering Yahalom Unit were also severely injured, and six others suffered moderate wounds. In addition, two other employees on behalf of the Defense Ministry were lightly injured in the incident."
