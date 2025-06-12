Argentine President Javier Milei recognized for support of Israel with Genesis Prize

President Javier Milei of Argentina received the $1 million Genesis prize in Jerusalem on Thursday in recognition of his support for Israel as it faces a mounting international isolation over the war in Gaza.

Speaking in Spanish at the ceremony Thursday, Milei said: “In this difficult moment, I accompany you with a fraternal hug and a sincere ‘Am Yisrael Chai’,” using the Hebrew phrase for “the people of Israel live.” The crowd applauded and rose in a standing ovation.

Argentine President Javier Milei says 'Am Yisrael Chai' as he receives the Genesis Prize at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem ( Video: Apex Media )

Before the ceremony, Milei and President Isaac Herzog marked the 28th birthday and second birthday in captivity of hostage Ariel Cunio, who holds Argentine citizenship. Ariel's brother, David, has also been held by Hamas for 615 days.

A statement from the Genesis Prize said Milei will donate the award to launch an initiative aimed at improving diplomatic relations between Israel and Latin American countries and fighting antisemitism in the region.

It said the goal is to replicate the Abraham Accords — the U.S.-brokered set of agreements aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world — with Latin American states.

Genesis announced that it will collaborate with other foundations, philanthropists and NGOs committed to supporting Israel in its efforts to improve relations with Latin American countries. These include StandWithUs, Israel Allies Foundation, Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, Israel Latin American Network (ILAN), Yalla Israel and several others.

2 View gallery Argentine President Javier Milei receives Genesis Prize from President Isaac Herzog and Genesis Prize Foundation chairman Stan Polovets ( Photo: Apex media )

Breaking decades of policy precedent, Milei has gone further in his support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government than perhaps any other world leader.

Milei also has pledged to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem, joining a handful of countries, including the U.S., to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

Natan Sharansky, a former Prisoner of Zion and co-founder of the Genesis Prize, noted at the award ceremony that "as a prisoner who served nine years in prison - most of them in solitary confinement - I know how important it is not to feel alone. Israel is isolated today in its fight against terrorism that threatens the free world, and that is why your clear and courageous voice, Mr. President, is so significant to us."

2 View gallery Presidents Javier Milei and Isaac Herzog marked the 28th birthday of hostage Ariel Cunio, who holds Argentine citizenship. ( Photo: Koby Gideon/GPO )

Before the ceremony, Herzog and Milei met with former hostages Luis Harr and Clara Merman . Luis was rescued from captivity in a complex operation by security forces in February 2024, and Clara was released as part of the first hostage deal in November 2023. The presidents spoke with them and expressed a shared hope that "they will be able to see all the hostages home, some for rehabilitation in their homes and some for burial in Israel."

On Wednesday, Milei spoke in the Knesset plenary , as part of his diplomatic visit that began with a visit to the Western Wall . He attacked Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg , who was expelled from Israel for participating in the flotilla to Gaza , and announced that he would move his country's embassy to Jerusalem next year

The $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed “The Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine, is considered the most prestigious award in the Jewish world. Previous laureates include Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chief Rabbi of the UK Lord Jonathan Sacks, human rights activist Natan Sharansky, mega-philanthropist Robert Kraft, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and entertainer Barbra Streisand. All recipients of the Genesis Prize have donated their $1 million awards to philanthropic initiatives which – with contributions from other donors – have amounted to over $50 million in charitable giving since 2014.