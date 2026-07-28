Ultra-Orthodox journalist arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A reporter for a Haredi magazine was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Jerusalem District police said.
The suspect, a 58-year-old resident of Kiryat Ye’arim, was arrested Monday by investigators from the Jerusalem District Central Unit’s youth investigations division after police received information raising suspicions that he possessed illegal material.
Police raided his home under a court warrant, arrested him and seized equipment including a laptop computer and a cellphone.
The devices were transferred for examination and the extraction of digital evidence, police said.
The suspect was questioned on suspicion of possessing illegal material. Police were expected to ask the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to extend his detention to allow further investigative steps.