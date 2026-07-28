Ultra-Orthodox journalist arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Jerusalem police raided the 58-year-old suspect’s home in Kiryat Ye’arim after receiving intelligence, seized a laptop and cellphone and will seek to extend his detention as the devices undergo forensic examination

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A reporter for a Haredi magazine was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Jerusalem District police said.
The suspect, a 58-year-old resident of Kiryat Ye’arim, was arrested Monday by investigators from the Jerusalem District Central Unit’s youth investigations division after police received information raising suspicions that he possessed illegal material.
אילוסטרציה מעצר דוברות המשטרה אזיקיםאילוסטרציה מעצר דוברות המשטרה אזיקים
(Photo: Israel Police)
Police raided his home under a court warrant, arrested him and seized equipment including a laptop computer and a cellphone.
The devices were transferred for examination and the extraction of digital evidence, police said.
The suspect was questioned on suspicion of possessing illegal material. Police were expected to ask the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to extend his detention to allow further investigative steps.
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