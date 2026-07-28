Ultra-Orthodox journalist arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A reporter for a Haredi magazine was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Jerusalem District police said.

The suspect, a 58-year-old resident of Kiryat Ye’arim, was arrested Monday by investigators from the Jerusalem District Central Unit’s youth investigations division after police received information raising suspicions that he possessed illegal material.

( Photo: Israel Police )

Police raided his home under a court warrant, arrested him and seized equipment including a laptop computer and a cellphone.

The devices were transferred for examination and the extraction of digital evidence, police said.