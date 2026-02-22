Iran foreign minister says ‘good chance’ of diplomatic solution in nuclear talks with US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday there is a “good chance” of reaching a diplomatic solution in nuclear talks with the United States and that he is likely to meet U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Araghchi said renewed negotiations remain possible despite escalating tensions and a continued U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

2 View gallery US envoy Steve Witkoff, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ( Photo: RS/Dawoud Abu Alkas, Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein, AP/Hassan Ammar )

Earlier Sunday, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that another round of indirect talks was planned for early March. Separately, Axios reported that a third round of talks could take place as early as Friday if Washington receives a detailed proposal from Tehran within 48 hours outlining terms for an agreement on its nuclear program.

A senior U.S. official cited by Axios did not mention Iran’s missile program, a key concern for Israel, suggesting it is not part of the current round of discussions. Both Iranian and U.S. sources said an interim agreement could be considered before a final nuclear deal is reached.

2 View gallery Abbas Araghchi

The Iranian official told Reuters that the sides remain divided over the scope and mechanism of sanctions relief in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear activities. He said Tehran would be prepared to “seriously consider” removing highly enriched uranium from its territory, diluting it, or establishing a regional uranium enrichment consortium.

Meanwhile, U.S. preparations for a potential strike against Iran continue at sea and on land. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford recently entered the Mediterranean and is expected to be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean near Israel as part of defensive planning.

President Donald Trump has publicly weighed possible military action. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Fox News that the president is “curious” why Iran has not yielded despite the significant U.S. military presence in the region.