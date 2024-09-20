Meet Hezbollah's unit tasked with enlisting operatives in Israel

The Alma Research and Education Center which specializes in security challenges on Israel's northern border said unit 133's mission is to bolster terror infrastructure inside Israel by among other means, using smuggling routes to insert weapons for its operators with the collaboration of Lebanese crime families. Researchers believe Kharev is still heavily involved in the unit's work and uses his connections to the local criminals, to the unit's ends. He is also thought to be at the head of Hezbollah's efforts to train Shiite militias in Iraq and Yemen.