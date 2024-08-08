Iran uses Telegram App to recruit Israelis, offers cash

The Shin Bet on Thursday, revealed fake online accounts it said were used by Iranian intelligence, to enlist Israelis to carry out missions, for pay. A 21-year-old Haredi man was arrested last month after he received payment to leave a decapitated doll outside a home in central Israel, hung posters as instructed and more.
The Shin Bet had warned that Israeli citizens were contacted in recent months, by Iranian operatives using fake profiles and warned that responding to such approaches could harm Israel's security.
Several fake profiles used by Iranian intelligence agents were identified and monitored. These include Itamar201020, the "The People's Army," Telegram group, Gal01110, VIP EMPLOYMENT, the "Jobs in the Jerusalem area," Telegram group, Mariiyam1997, PAndersion198, the "Job Openings - Haifa," Telegram group, hadas99, Ramon_nkl96, and others.
In "The People's Army," Telegram group, one message read: "We have the best country, the Holy Land — let's save it from incompetents like Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nickname]. Help us! Only we can save this holy land. Let's restore our country to its glory days. The only way to save the state is with a military coup. I'm calling on engineers, doctors, and, in a word, the people! Join us before it's too late."
Another Telegram group was identified as IRAN INTELLIGENCE SERVICE," offering "interesting and exciting" jobs for a promise of high pay. The posts included a link asking applicants to fill out their personal details. According to the Shin Bet, many Israeli citizens who received such messages did not respond and reported them to the relevant authorities.
"The transfer of Israeli citizens’ personal information to Iranian intelligence agents could lead to harm to those citizens, whether in Israel or abroad," the Shin Bet said.
"In this complex period, where the digital space is being used for intimidation, message dissemination, or promoting terrorist activities under the guise of innocent acts, the Israeli public is encouraged to remain vigilant, report suspicious approaches from unknown sources to the authorities, avoid sharing their personal information and refrain from opening links from unrecognized sources," the security agency said.