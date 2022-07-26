Israeli undercover forces nab terror suspects in broad daylight in Bethlehem

In an unusually brazen move, an Israeli undercover force arrested Tuesday two Palestinian terror suspects in broad daylight on the outskirts of the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The arrest operation took place in the heart of Dheisheh refugee camp and was conducted by operatives from the Yamas unit, a special forces counter-terrorist unit attached to the Israeli Border Police. The force specializes in undercover operations and other complicated tasks.

1 View gallery Yamas unit exiting the van in Bethlehem

The forces were filmed exiting a large van on one of the camp’s main roads, blocking traffic and arresting two Palestinian suspects. The force left the area unharmed soon after the arrest, which lasted two minutes.

The suspects – Lit Alatrash and Jaed Ma’ali, who are under suspicion of carrying out attacks against IDF forces and civilians – were taken for further questioning by the Shin Bet.

Israel’s security forces usually carry out operations in Palestinian refugee camps during the night, but as part of an effort to put pressure on terror cells in the West Bank in the last few days to foil plans for attacks, troops have been operating in dangerous areas in all hours of the day.

Yamas forces enter Bethlehem for arrest operation

The Border Police said that during the operation violent rioting was instigated on the street, which included the throwing of explosives and rocks at the forces, who responded by implementing riot control measures.

On Tuesday, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated in several locations throughout the West Bank, leading to arrests of ten Palestinian suspects.