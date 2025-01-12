ISIS plot to bomb Shiite shrine in Damascus thwarted

[Idlib] - Syria’s Ministry of Interior confirmed on Saturday that it had thwarted an Islamic State (ISIS) bombing plot targeting the Sayyida Zainab shrine on the outskirts of Damascus, a revered site for Shi’ite Muslims. A security official from the Ministry of Interior told The Media Line that the operation led to four arrests and the seizure of weapons, ammunition, grenades, communication devices, and cash.





4 View gallery Moment of arrest of ISIS member in the Sayyida Zeinab area of Damascus ( Photo: Courtesy )





4 View gallery Syria's Interior Ministry said it thwarted an Islamic State bombing plot targeting a Shiite shrine near Damascus ( Photo: Courtesy )

According to the intelligence source, who requested anonymity, the General Intelligence Directorate’s specialized counter-ISIS division, working alongside the Public Security Directorate in rural Damascus, arrested four individuals implicated in the plot before they could detonate the explosives. He added that “security forces are conducting regular sweep operations across several Syrian provinces to track remnants of the ousted regime, fugitives involved in various crimes, and ISIS militants.”

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its stance against terrorism, affirming that it will not tolerate any terrorist activities within Syria. It vowed to act decisively against any group attempting to exploit instability in certain areas of the country to carry out attacks, with particular focus on combating ISIS.

4 View gallery Personal papers, money and ammunition of accused ISIS operatives arrested in Damascus, Syria, January 11, 2025 ( Photo: Courtesy )





4 View gallery Accused ISIS members arrested in Damascus, Syria ( Photo: Courtesy )

State news agency SANA similarly reported that Syria’s new government had disrupted a cell planning to strike the shrine, 10 kilometers south of the capital.

This achievement comes amid growing international concerns regarding the fate of thousands of ISIS fighters following President Bashar Assad’s fall last month. These combatants are currently detained in 26 detention centers and prisons under Kurdish control, which may face uncertainty if the new Syrian government gains control over these areas.

This article is written by Rizik Alabi and reprinted with permission from The Media Line