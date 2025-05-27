IDF intercepts Houthi missile targeting Israel

The IDF intercepted a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Israel. Sirens were activated early on Tuesday in areas around Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and parts of the West Bank.
Ben Gurion International Airport suspended air traffic for a short while and a number of planes were detained before being permitted to land.
No injuries were reported.
Tuesday's strike came after the last time a missile was fired at Israel was on Friday.