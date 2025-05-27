IDF intercepts Houthi missile targeting Israel

Sirens activated in the area of Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and the West Bank; no injuries reported

The IDF intercepted a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Israel. Sirens were activated early on Tuesday in areas around Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and parts of the West Bank.
1 View gallery
אזעקות בבקעה ובשומרוןאזעקות בבקעה ובשומרון
Sirens activated in the West Bank
Ben Gurion International Airport suspended air traffic for a short while and a number of planes were detained before being permitted to land.
No injuries were reported.
Tuesday's strike came after the last time a missile was fired at Israel was on Friday.
