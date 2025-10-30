Jerusalem shuts train station, roads ahead massive ultra-Orthodox draft protest

Israel Railways announced overnight Thursday that it will close the Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon train station from 12:30 p.m. due to expected heavy crowds during a mass ultra-Orthodox rally in the capital protesting the military draft .

The railway said the closure, made in coordination with police, will remain in effect “until service resumes after the rally,” citing safety concerns since the station is located in the heart of the protest area. Other train stations will continue to operate as usual.

The decision followed a sharp exchange between railway officials and police earlier in the week. In a letter revealed by Ynet, railway management warned the police commissioner that without “clear and written instructions,” the company could not expand service on the Jerusalem line. The railway expressed concern that it would not be able to handle the large number of passengers expected to arrive for the protest and demanded additional security at the nearby station.

Although police held several preparation meetings, they did not issue formal instructions to the railway. Instead, authorities decided to close the station entirely. Industry officials told Ynet that “the police want us to limit the number of passengers per train and keep operating as usual, but that’s impossible. It’s the police’s job to manage the crowds, and they’re avoiding it.”

Major road closures

Police announced sweeping traffic restrictions in and around Jerusalem starting at noon and continuing until the end of the rally. Highway 1 — the main route connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv — will be closed to private vehicles in both directions between the Latrun area and the Sakharov Gardens interchange, including access via Route 16 and the Sha’ar HaGai area. Entry to the city will be permitted only for prearranged buses directed to designated drop-off zones.

Exiting Jerusalem will be possible via the Arza Tunnel, Highway 16, and Highway 443, which will remain open to private traffic, though heavy congestion is expected. Inside the city, the entrance area and downtown will be blocked for varying periods, with significant traffic expected on the main approach roads.

Closures will include both directions of Givat Shaul Street; Jaffa Street from HaTurim to Yirmiyahu; the Givat Shaul–Ramot interchange in all directions; Ben Zvi Street and Rabbi Shmuel Baruch Street toward the city entrance; Shazar Boulevard toward the Givat Shaul interchange; Herzl Boulevard from Rabin Junction to the Chords Bridge; and Malkei Yisrael Junction toward Nordau Square and Yirmiyahu Street.

Transportation disruptions

Police said residents and workers from nearby communities — including Shoresh, Beit Meir, Neve Ilan, Mevaseret Zion, Har Adar, Abu Ghosh, Ein Rafa, and Ein Nakuba — will be allowed through police checkpoints with identification or work permits.

The Jerusalem Municipality and Transportation Ministry said that from noon until about 7 p.m., additional closures will affect key roads including the city entrance corridor, Jaffa Street near the central bus station, and the Chords Bridge area.

Light rail service will be reduced starting at noon, operating only between the Neve Yaakov and Davidka stations, and between Hadassah Ein Kerem and Denmark Square. Other central stations, including Mahane Yehuda, the central bus station, and Kiryat Moshe, will be closed.

The rally

The protest, expected to bring together various factions within the ultra-Orthodox community, is being held in response to the arrest of several yeshiva students, including one from the prominent Ateret Shlomo yeshiva. A controversial campaign advocating for his release has compared him to hostages held in Gaza.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and end around 4:30 p.m. Organizers say there will be no speeches, and participants will recite Psalms and prayers printed for the event.