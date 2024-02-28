For the first time in Israel transgender elected to city council

A transgender woman was for the first time in Israel, elected to a city council in Israel after her party secured 37.7% of the vote in Kiryat Tivon, in Tuesday's local elections.

Sheila Weinberg, a teacher and social activist said she would be focusing on education. "Gender equality begins with language and with education opportunities," she said. "Children in kindergarten and in school should know about the fight against homophobes so that they are not made to feel as I was," she said adding that it must be done in dialogue and not by coercion.

2 View gallery Sheila Weinberg ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

She said she intends to fight any attempt to impose religion on her community, referring to the far-right and religious ruling coalition.

“On a personal and community level, we have an opportunity to break the glass ceiling this year. There are more transgender people running in local authority elections, and I really hope that we will be able to sit at the decision-making table and have an impact,” she said ahead of the ballot.

2 View gallery The gay pride parade in Jerusalem last year ( Photo; Rafi Kotz )