Fighter jets attack targets in Damascus, report

Opposition group says Israel behind strike targeting three sites in the Syria capital including a building that may have been used as a command center for pro-Iran militias

Lior Ben Ari, Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Airstrike
Syria
damascus

A strike on Damascus on Wednesday 

An Israeli strike on Damascus targeted three sites in the Syrian capital including a building that may have been a command center for Iranian militias, the Syrian opposition group Voice of the Capital said on Wednesday evening.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The group later added that a Syrian military installation was also targeted.
2 View gallery
תיעוד ערבי מהתקיפות בדמשק, סוריהתיעוד ערבי מהתקיפות בדמשק, סוריה
An airstrike in Damascus on Wednesday
State media said that the air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" in the vicinity of Damascus.
2 View gallery
תיעוד ערבי מהתקיפות בדמשק, סוריהתיעוד ערבי מהתקיפות בדמשק, סוריה
An airstrike in Damascus on Wednesday
A report in the Lebanese Al Mayadeen television channel, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, said a loud explosion was heard in the Sayeda Zainab neighborhood in the city.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""