Fighter jets attack targets in Damascus, report

An Israeli strike on Damascus targeted three sites in the Syrian capital including a building that may have been a command center for Iranian militias, the Syrian opposition group Voice of the Capital said on Wednesday evening.
The group later added that a Syrian military installation was also targeted.
State media said that the air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" in the vicinity of Damascus.
A report in the Lebanese Al Mayadeen television channel, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, said a loud explosion was heard in the Sayeda Zainab neighborhood in the city.