Barlev tells police leadership to remain loyal to values

Outgoing public security minister Omer Barlev told police leadership to stand firm in the face of the "ill winds" brought forth by the incoming government.

Barlev, a decorated military colonel who commanded an elite force, said he received armed protection as he entered office, because of threats from right-wing extremists.

Speaking at a ceremony ending his term and beginning that of far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir, barlev detailed his military experiences and the danger he and his troops had faced from enemies of Israel. He said his life was now being threatened, not by those enemies but by Jewish citizens.

"And all because I dared say that there are extreme factions among settlers, who have perpetrated hate crimes against Palestinians," he said.

He said there was "a huge ideological divide," between him and Itamar Ben-Gvir who will become minister of the re-named National Security Ministry.

"We opened 134 investigations on the West Bank into nationalistic hate crimes and indicted 40 people. This was a 40% increase compared to the previous government."

That number grew not only because of increased crimes, Barlev said, but also as a result of a policy to see the perpetrators among the settlers, brought to justice.

"For that, I was threatened," he said.

"The force's mission is to uphold the law and its conduct is in accordance to the law," he told police chiefs.

He went on to note that in the police, all sectors of society are represented regardless of faith or creed.

"We all share the same purpose, to ensure the security of Israelis and can therefore be an example for others," he said.

"Israelis are looking to the police, knowing their security is in stable hands. You, the commanders must stand strong in the face of the ill winds that are blowing, stick to you professional guns, to your moral duties to the citizens," he said.

"Remember there is no other compass than your conscious and the values that have guided Israel," he told the leadership of the force.

Incoming minister Ben-Gvir said he will support any member of the police, who responds to threats, by the use of lethal power.

He noted that he too required armed protection after the Shin Bet alerted him to a plot devised by Palestinian terrorists, to kill him.

Ben-Gvir gained popularity among his voters for his declarations to free the police from the shackles of the rules of engagement, that he said prevented adequate response to terror.