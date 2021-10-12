Channels
Police officers walk through marijuana drug operation uncovered in Rishon Lezion

Police raid 'one of largest' drug labs ever busted in Israel

Officers uncover underground compound in Rishon Lezion at the end of months-long clandestine operation, seize narcotics and equipment worth around $5 million; seven suspects arrested

Eli Senyor |
Published: 10.12.21, 18:03
Israel Police said on Tuesday that they uncovered what they called "one of the largest" illegal drug operations ever caught in Israel.
    • Police said in a statement that a clandestine investigation that began several months ago led them to an underground compound in the central city of Rishon Lezion where the narcotics were being produced.
    Police officers walk through marijuana drug operation uncovered in Rishon Lezion
    (Photo: Hagai Dekel)
    Officers seized marijuana plants and equipment used for growing and manufacturing drugs worth an estimated NIS 15 million ($4.8 million).
    Police arrested seven suspects — all in their 30s and from central Israel — who may face multiple drug trafficking and production charges.
    Chief Superintendent Yaniv Wolowitz said he believed that organized crime gangs were behind the marijuana grow-up which he described as "one of the largest and most unique laboratories ever captured in Israel."
    Shaft leading to marijuana drug operation uncovered in Rishon Lezion
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    "This is an open area in the heart of Rishon Lezion, a seemingly innocent place, and the entire laboratory is located underground," Wolowiz said.
    "You walk into a container, go downstairs and then discover a laboratory in which a lot of money has been invested. We have no doubt that criminal organizations are behind its financing. I have no doubt that this drug bust prevented large amounts of drugs from reaching the streets and being distributed at clubs and schools."
