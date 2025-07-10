Former hostage Romi Gonen released from hospital after 5 months

, where she remained without proper medical treatment for over a year. Since her return to Israel as part of a hostage release deal in January, she has undergone two major surgeries at Sheba and is expected to return in the coming months for a third.

“I’ve been in Israel for almost six months now, and nearly five of them I spent in the hospital,” she wrote in a message posted on social media following her discharge. “Today I’m being released and taking another step toward my freedom.”

Marking the moment with what she called a “release party,” Gonen thanked the staff at Sheba and was joined by fellow patients from the rehabilitation ward, including soldiers wounded in the war in Gaza.

