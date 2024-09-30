Mossad infiltrated Iranian intelligence unit established to spy on Israel, Ahmadinejad says

The former president of Iran made an amazing claim in an interview Monday with the CNN network in Turkey. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said that Tehran established a unit meant to thwart the operations of Israel's Mossad, and it later became clear to them that the man who headed it was a Mossad agent.
Ahmadinejad said that in 2021 it became clear to them that the most senior person in the country whose job it was to deal with Israel's intelligence operations in Iran was a Mossad agent.
"Israel organized complex operations inside Iran. They could easily obtain information. In Iran they are still silent about this. The man who was in charge of the unit in Iran against Israel was an Israeli agent," he said.
And he, according to Ahmadinejad, was not the only one. Besides the head of the Iranian intelligence unit, another 20 members of that unit turned out to be Mossad agents. Ahmadinejad claimed that they were the ones who managed to steal the Iranian nuclear documents in 2018, and were also responsible for the elimination of Iranian nuclear scientists.
Ahmadinejad was the president of Iran until 2013. He was succeeded by Hassan Rouhani, and his former chief of staff - former intelligence minister Ali Younesi - admitted in an interview in 2022: "The Mossad has infiltrated many government departments in the last 10 years, to such a degree that all the country's top officials should fear for their lives."