Houthis say fired new hypersonic missile at Tel Aviv target

The Houthis claimed responsibility on Sunday for launching a ballistic missile toward central Israel, asserting that it was a new hypersonic missile. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the missile traveled a distance of 2,040 km (1,267 miles) in 11.5 minutes. "We carried out a high-quality military operation targeting a military target in the Tel Aviv area," Saree said.
"The operation was carried out using a new hypersonic ballistic missile that successfully reached its target. The enemy’s defense systems failed to intercept it. The missile caused fear among the Zionists. More than two million Zionists fled to safe rooms for the first time in history." A hypersonic missile travels at speeds five times or more than the speed of sound," Saree added.
"The geographic obstacle, U.S.-British airstrikes and surveillance and spying systems will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its duty to the Palestinian people," Saree added, threatening that: "The enemy should expect more strikes and high-quality operations marking the first anniversary of October 7, including a response to the strike on Hodeidah’s port."
Following the launch, sirens were heard in dozens of cities throughout central Israel including Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Holon, Or Yehuda, Kiryat Ono, Elad, Rehovot, Savyon, Shoham, Lod, Modiin-Maccabim-Reut, Nes Ziona, Ramla, Be’er Ya’akov and Yehud-Monosson.
At Ben Gurion Airport, passengers were seen evacuating to safety, and on a train, travelers were filmed taking cover near their seats.
Earlier, Houthi Supreme Political Council official Hazam al-Assad tweeted in Hebrew that: "Surprises are coming," along with a split image showing the missile launch and crowds in Yemen marking the Prophet Muhammad's birthday. "The Yemenis came out in millions to celebrate the Prophet's birth, and the Israelis will have to stay in safe rooms."