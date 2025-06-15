Will the U.S. join the fight against Iran?

The longer Iran delays returning to the negotiating table, the more likely it is that the United States will enter the fight against the rogue regime, according to Jason Brodsky, policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI).
He told ILTV News that if the U.S. does get involved militarily, it is most likely to target the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant—an underground facility buried deep within the earth.
“It's in a hardened target, and only the United States has the requisite munitions that would be able to pierce that hardened target that's buried underground in the form of a Massive Ordnance Penetrator,” Brodsky said. “The US has those—not only those munitions, but also has the delivery vehicle to get that bomb and bring it, to employ it against the Fordow enrichment facilities. So that is where we are going to likely see the US concentrate its efforts, if it gets involved offensively in this operation.”
Watch the full interview beginning at around 51 minutes in: