Israeli national rescued in Nigeria after kidnapping for ransom

An Israeli national working in Africa was kidnapped last week in Nigeria and later rescued by local military forces in coordination with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, officials confirmed Sunday.

The abduction occurred early Thursday morning in Taraba State, in northeastern Nigeria, a region known for widespread security challenges and frequent kidnappings for ransom.

Fearing for his safety, Israeli officials launched a round-the-clock effort to coordinate his release through the Israeli embassy and consular department for citizens abroad.

After roughly 24 hours of efforts, Nigerian forces succeeded in rescuing the man—identified in Nigerian media as "Itamar," an employee of SCC—without any gunfire and without paying ransom. Israeli authorities were informed of his safe release on Friday.

Nigerian police initially claimed the Israeli was abducted while under military escort, but the Nigerian Army denied the report, calling the police statement “false and misleading.” The army stated that the victim had been traveling alone in his vehicle without a military escort or driver at the time of the kidnapping.

According to the Nigerian military, the operation was led by the commander of the 93rd Battalion and relied on close coordination with local community leaders in Kofai Ahmadu, Apko and Chanchangi. No shots were fired during the rescue mission.

The army said “strategic pressure” was applied to village elders and local youth leaders, resulting in critical intelligence that ultimately led to the Israeli’s release.

Officials emphasized that in such cases, the likelihood of the hostage’s safe recovery increases significantly the faster a release is secured.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The Israeli embassy in Nigeria and the department for Israelis abroad coordinated the rescue of an Israeli citizen in the northeastern region of the country. The citizen is safe and unharmed.”