This Jewish World War II story could change how Jews see October 7

The Hamas massacre, the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust, has “taken us back to the same kind of insecurities we had in the 1940s,” says journalist-turned-author Aaron Heller on a recent episode of the

In his new book, Zaidy’s Band, Heller uncovers the hidden story of his grandfather, a Canadian Jewish World War II navigator who stayed silent about the war for decades. What began as a personal quest became an 11-year journey into a largely overlooked chapter of Jewish history: the 1.5 million Jews who fought in the Allied armies, 250,000 of whom fell in battle.

“For most of us, World War II means the Holocaust,” Heller explains. “But there’s another story of Jewish soldiers who helped change the world, and gave us the reality we live in today.”

