Israeli man arrested in Thailand for alleged sexual assault of Finnish tourist

have arrested an Israeli man accused of sexually assaulting a Finnish tourist on the island of Koh Samui, after identifying him through security footage and immigration records. Police apprehended the suspect at Phuket Airport as he attempted to leave the country.

at around 3:30 a.m. on March 30. She reported that the alleged assault occurred a few hours earlier, around 11:30 p.m. on March 29, after she had been at a local bar with two Danish friends.

According to police, the woman said she encountered two unfamiliar men at the bar. At one point, she went to the restroom and came across one of the men near the entrance. She told authorities she was under the influence of alcohol and could not clearly recall the sequence of events.

