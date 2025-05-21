Gantz: Hostage rescue must be Israel's top priority

Opposition leader Benny Gantz emphasized that the government's top priority must be bringing home the 58 hostages still held in Gaza.

, Gantz told ILTV’s Executive Editor Maayan Hoffman that “getting back the hostages … is the most urgent goal of the war and it needs to be prioritized.”

He added that while destroying Hamas is also important, the terrorist group could have avoided greater devastation by releasing the hostages earlier.

