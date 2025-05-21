Gantz: Hostage rescue must be Israel's top priority

Benny Gantz tells ILTV that rescuing the 58 hostages in Gaza is the most urgent mission of the war 

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
Opposition leader Benny Gantz emphasized that the government's top priority must be bringing home the 58 hostages still held in Gaza.
In an interview at the Jerusalem Conference in New York, Gantz told ILTV’s Executive Editor Maayan Hoffman that “getting back the hostages … is the most urgent goal of the war and it needs to be prioritized.”
He added that while destroying Hamas is also important, the terrorist group could have avoided greater devastation by releasing the hostages earlier.
“I think it is very important for us to move forward,” Gantz said. “I'm sure that the IDF is doing its best to prevent harm to the hostages.”
Watch the full interview:
