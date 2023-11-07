Russia says minister's nuclear remark raises 'huge number of questions'

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a remark by an Israeli junior minister who appeared to express openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza had raised a huge number of questions.

"This has raised a huge number of questions," Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, was quoted as saying by state RIA news agency. "Question number one - it turns out that we are hearing official statements about the presence of nuclear weapons?" Zakharova said. If so, she said, then where are the International Atomic Energy Agency and international nuclear inspectors?

Israel does not publicly acknowledge it has nuclear weapons though the Federation of American Scientists estimates Israel has about 90 nuclear warheads. It is not a signatory of the UN non-proliferation agreement or subject to inspections of the IAEA.

Heritage Minister Amichai Elyahu on Sunday that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was "one option." his comment was made during a radio interview after he said there was no such thing as people who were uninvolved in terrorism, in Gaza. In the wake of the immediate outrage expressed by opposition members and even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eliyahu said he was speaking metaphorically.

Netanyahu said his coalition member from the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, was detached from reality. His office issued a statement that Eliyahu was suspended from the government indefinitely. But there is no option under Israeli law to suspend a minister and in fact hours after the PMO's statement, Eliyahu participated in a vote by ministers on extending the authority of the Justice Ministry to oversea certain decision pertaining to the war.

Netanyahu did not fire the minister, a step he was authorized to take, likely out of political considerations, to preserve his coalition even after the condemnations of his ministers' words including from the United States that called the Eliyahu's words "deplorable."

"The UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on platform X on Monday.

Syria said Eliyahu's comments and Israel's bombing in Gaza were prove of the terror, racism and cruelty of Israel.

Jordan said it condemned the racist inflammatory and provocative statement. "This is a call for genocide and an intolerable hate crime," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.