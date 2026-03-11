Nonstop sirens in north as Hezbollah fires at Haifa

Sirens warning of incoming missiles and rockets sounded overnight in the Haifa Bay area, the valleys and the Galilee as about 10 rockets were fired toward northern Israel, while additional alerts warning of a suspected drone infiltration were activated in Metula and other Lebanon border communities in the Galilee Panhandle.

Some of the rockets were intercepted and others fell in open areas. The Magen David Adom emergency service said it had received no immediate reports of casualties.

Earlier, sirens warning of both rocket fire and a drone infiltration had sounded in Haifa. Home Front Command later said that incident had ended and residents could leave protected spaces, though they were advised to remain close to shelter. The drone was intercepted, officials said.

The alerts followed a heavier Hezbollah barrage earlier Wednesday , when dozens of rockets were fired toward Haifa and the Haifa Bay area in a coordinated salvo launched from several locations in Lebanon.

That earlier attack set off sustained sirens across the Galilee, the Golan Heights and Haifa, and came alongside missile fire from Iran and later drone alerts in the north. One rocket scored a direct hit on a house in Bi’ina in the Lower Galilee, and two people were lightly hurt.

After that earlier barrage, Hezbollah announced the start of what it called “Operation Devoured Chaff,” signaling what appeared to be a new phase in its attacks on northern Israel as sirens were heard repeatedly along much of the Lebanese border through the night.

After the earlier heavy barrage, Golan Regional Council head Uri Kellner said Israel could not wait for another disaster like the one in Majdal Shams to secure life along the northern border.

“We do not need another disaster, like the massacre in Majdal Shams, to ensure the safety of our lives here on the northern border,” Kellner said Wednesday evening. “The brutal rampage of fire by the terrorist organization is a test for Israeli security, and the response to it should be determined by the intent, not by the result.”

His remarks referred to the July 2024 attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, when a rocket strike killed 12 children and teenagers, one of the deadliest Hezbollah attacks on civilians since the war along the northern border began.

