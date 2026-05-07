White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces birth of baby girl

Leavitt wrote in a post on the X platform: "On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."