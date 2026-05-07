White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces birth of baby girl

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday that she gave birth on May 1 to Viviana, a sister to one-year-old Niko.
Leavitt wrote in a post on the X platform: "On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."
Leavitt, the youngest person ever to hold the role, also became the first White House press secretary to serve while pregnant.
Her last official day at the White House before she left on maternity leave had been scheduled for April 24. But Leavitt attended the White House Correspondents Dinner the next day, and was pressed back into service after a shooter shut down the event. She held her last press briefing on Monday, April 27 and returned to her leave days before the birth. \
Leavitt has not said when she will return to her post. Cabinet members and even Vice President JD Vance reportedly will fill in for press briefings during her absence. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio filled in for her on Tuesday, speaking to reporters from the podium of the briefing room.