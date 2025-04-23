Missing shark attack victim declared dead after remains identified

Police announced Wednesday afternoon that the remains found in the sea a day earlier belonged to a man who was attacked by sharks two days ago on the beach in Hadera. Earlier, authorities had called off the search for him hours after the remains were found about 250 meters from the scene of the attack. This contradicts a statement by a police spokesman, who said the search would continue until the missing man was located.

Authorities have reiterated warnings to stay out of the water in the affected area and at other beaches closed between Hadera and Poleg Beach in Netanya. Despite the severity of the unprecedented incident, two young men entered the water Tuesday near the attack site. Inspectors called them out, and they complied.

"The results of the examination of the remains found in the searches on the Hadera shore have been completed," the police said on Wednesday. "Yesterday, during extensive search efforts by the police that included searches on the beach, at sea and from the air, in conjunction with other rescue teams, several artifacts were found in the sea. The artifacts were sent for professional examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and a short time ago the results of the examination were received and confirmed the identity of the missing swimmer."

The statement added that the Israel Police will continue the search to locate additional remains.

The man's wife, children and extended family arrived at the beach on the evening of the attack and have remained there anxiously awaiting updates. Social workers from the Petah Tikva municipality and numerous volunteers have been assisting them throughout.

“We’re sparing no effort,” said Police Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Aryeh Doron during a press briefing at the beach. “The police commissioner has instructed that all available forces be deployed in the search. Several items have been sent for analysis, and we are awaiting the results. We are committed to supporting the family and will continue our efforts until we locate the missing person.”





The ongoing search involves police, the Israel Defense Forces, volunteers, municipal inspectors, ZAKA, Magen David Adom, and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The Emek Hefer Regional Council notified residents that due to shark sightings near the shoreline and the recent attack on a diver, the council and relevant national authorities, including the Interior Ministry and Nature and Parks Authority, are holding daily situation assessments. As of now, entering the water at Emek Hefer beaches remains prohibited. The council stated it would continue monitoring the shark presence and update the public when it is deemed safe to reenter the sea.

Before the attack in Hadera, families played with sharks

Four years ago, following shark sightings in the area, the Hadera municipality closed its beach to swimmers after experts warned of a potential tragedy. Warning signs were posted, and fines of 750 shekels were issued to those who entered the water.

At the time, city CEO Yaakov Zigdon personally visited the beach to oversee increased enforcement, and then-Mayor Zvika Gandelman stated, “We’ll do everything to prevent park visitors from entering the water and endangering their lives. I understand the attraction, but the law must be upheld. People can enjoy watching the sharks from a safe distance.”