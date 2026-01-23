KLM cancels Israel flights amid regional security tensions

KLM, the Netherlands’ national airline, said Friday evening it is canceling its flights to Tel Aviv through Sunday because of security tensions in the region.

The airline also said it has canceled flights to Dubai and to destinations in Saudi Arabia. KLM normally operates one daily flight on the Tel Aviv-Amsterdam route.

About a week and a half ago, the Lufthansa Group — which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings — announced it was shifting to daytime-only flights to and from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s main international gateway, because of the situation in the Middle East.

The group has emphasized since then that only a limited number of flights were canceled and that most flights originally scheduled for nighttime hours were moved to daytime slots.

In addition to changes affecting flights to Israel, Lufthansa said it is avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice.