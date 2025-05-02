How Jews balance tragedy and joy

The Jewish people are the only people who can place tragedy and celebration almost side by side, explained Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy for the Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to ILTV, she said that when Jews celebrate weddings, they break a glass to remember the destruction of the Second Temple and Jerusalem.

