How Jews balance tragedy and joy

The Jewish people are the only people who can place tragedy and celebration almost side by side, explained Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy for the Foreign Ministry.
Speaking to ILTV, she said that when Jews celebrate weddings, they break a glass to remember the destruction of the Second Temple and Jerusalem.
“It’s very much built into our psyche, built into our culture, built into our religion and values, that alongside deep tragedy, we must always be people who look forward,” Hassan-Nahoum said.
