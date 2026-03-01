Israeli official: 'Acting our way to spark Iran protests'; Israel issues cluster-capable missiles warnings

An Israeli official told Reuters on Sunday that the current focus of Israel’s military campaign in Iran is to “undermine the regime to the point of its collapse,” adding that Israel is acting “in its own way” to encourage Iranians to take to the streets.
According to the Reuters report, the official did not elaborate on what specific measures Israel is taking to spur protests against the Iranian leadership.
The remarks came as multiple missile barrages from Iran triggered air raid sirens across wide swaths of Israel on Sunday night.
According to Israeli military sources, the wave of alerts resulted from several consecutive launches from Iran. Each barrage consisted of a small number of individual missiles. Some were intercepted, while others fell in open areas.
Meanwhile, Israel’s military warned that some missiles launched from Iran may carry cluster-style warheads capable of dispersing multiple smaller munitions, as nationwide emergency restrictions remain in force under a special home front order.
The Israel Defense Forces said civilians must not leave protected spaces until receiving explicit instructions from the Home Front Command, stressing that the guidance applies nationwide. Residents across the country have been instructed to remain near protected areas until further notice.
Officials emphasized that if cluster-style munitions are used, secondary explosions or falling fragments could pose additional danger even after an initial impact, reinforcing the instruction not to exit shelters prematurely.
The military also reiterated detailed guidance on selecting appropriate protected spaces, prioritizing reinforced security rooms, communal or institutional protected spaces, shelters, and internal stairwells without windows. Where none are available, residents are instructed to choose an interior room with minimal openings and to sit against an internal wall below window level.
Kitchens, bathrooms and areas with ceramic tiles or glass are not considered suitable protected spaces because of the risk of shattering debris.
If no protected space is accessible, civilians are instructed to lie flat on the ground and shield their heads with their hands.