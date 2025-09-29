Spain bans US military arms shipments to Israel through its bases

Spain has decided to block United States military planes and ships from transporting weapons and equipment to Israel through the Rota naval base and Morón air base in the southwest of the country, the Spanish newspaper El País reported Monday. The paper cited sources familiar with the daily coordination between Spanish and American military officials.

The Rota base, located near Cádiz on the Atlantic coast, operates under Spanish command but is used primarily by US forces stationed in the region. Morón air base lies near Seville. While foreign air forces normally need prior authorization to use the bases, American aircraft generally enjoy near-total freedom of movement there.

Israeli Air Force F-35

“Rota and Morón are not a sieve,” the sources told El País, responding to critics who argue that blocking weapons transfers has little effect given the broad latitude the US has in operating from the bases. “These bases are under Spanish sovereignty, and everything that passes through them requires authorization from the authorities,” they said.

The sources pointed to an incident earlier this year that reflected the restrictions in place. At that time, the US transferred six advanced F-35 fighter jets to Israel. Instead of stopping at Spanish bases, the planes landed in the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic, before continuing toward Israel through the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

When asked whether weapons bound for Israel had ever previously transited Spanish territory, the sources explained that Spain may have approved US flights through its bases bound for destinations such as Germany or Italy, from where the aircraft continued to Israel without it appearing in the original flight plan. That would mean Spanish authorities were unaware of the final destination. Still, the sources stressed that it was unlikely the Pentagon would deliberately conceal such transfers, as doing so could damage trust and working relations between Washington and Madrid.

They also noted that it would be difficult to conceal such shipments given the large quantities of equipment the US has been moving to Israel.

Spain, the sources emphasized, faces a political dilemma: on one hand, it is bound by defense agreements and bilateral ties with the United States; on the other, allowing the transit of weapons to Israel is considered “controversial” and subject to restrictions.