Zelensky says expected more support from Israel

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday said he was disappointed at Israel's stance towards his country.
Speaking to reporters from a secret location, Zelensky said he expected the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to be more supportive of Ukraine, as it was invaded by Russia.
"Today I saw a beautiful picture of people wrapped in the Ukraine flag at the Wester Wall, praying for this country. I am grateful for that," he said. "I spoke to the Israeli leaders. We have decent relations, but those are tested in times of crisis. I don't feel that the Israeli government has wrapped itself with the Ukrainian flag," he said.
The press conference took place shortly before Ukraine and Russian delegation met in Belarus for the second round of talks.
Reporters were led around to several locations before arriving at the site of the press conference, where they saw Zelensky flanked by armed body guards, fearing assassination by Russian government agents.
Zelensky thanked the reporters in the room. "you are brave people," he said.
"The Russian army is 10 times bigger than ours and they give no consideration to lives of their soldiers, being lost," Zelensky said. "They brought crematoriums with them to burn the bodies of the dead, and not report their casualty figures."
Zelensky said he was prepared to discuss critical matters with the Russians but added a dig directed at President Vladimir Putin.
"Do you want peace?" he asked. "Sit down and talk to me but not from 30 meters away like with Macron," he said referring to a meeting between the Russian and French leaders in Moscow earlier this month, "I am your neighbor, I am a normal man," he said.
I am willing to discuss the status of Donbas and its language, Zelensky said. "I know the people on the ground and was popular there even before I became president. I've said repeatedly that we want peace. You must simply talk to us." The Ukrainian president said.
He told the reporters that had he not been elected president, he would have joined the regional militias, the paramilitary volunteer forces mobilized to fight the invasion.
"If I was told to lay down my weapons and change sides, I would refuse," he said. "My life is good. I think I am needed and that is a good feeling. Our government is continuing to function without any defectors, and we are defending our homeland," Zelensky said.
Zelensky once again appealed to Russian mothers of soldiers who were sent to invade his country. "The soldiers that were sent here could be my kids, I don't want them burned in crematoriums and I call on their mothers in Russia to come and take them home."
He said the Russian army would not stop at occupying Ukraine and will move on to neighboring countries next. "If Ukraine falls, Latvia will be next in line, the Lithuania, Estonia and Moldova. The Russians will not stop until they reach the Berlin wall," he said adding that the Russian troops are pillaging stores and handing out the loot as humanitarian aid.
He also said he had appealed to the world powers to enforce a ban on Russian flights over Ukraine.
" I asked President Biden, Chancellor Sholz and President Macron whey they don't close the skies? How many people must die before that happens?" he asked.
"I think Ukraine earned the right to become a member of the EU, just like Germany," he said.
First published: 17:56, 03.03.22