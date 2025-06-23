Israel welcomes U.S. strike on Fordow as 'crucial' military and moral support, envoy says

Israelis are relieved that America has decided to join the war against Iran by attacking the Fordow nuclear site, according to Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.
She told ILTV, “Our strongest ally, America, has been providing us with help right from the beginning, but this is what we needed in order to finish the job, because the American military equipment that they have for this particular mission is crucial, but also from a moral perspective and from a psychological perspective, that we're not alone, and that the world's largest superpower is in our corner.”
Watch the full interview beginning around 7 minutes in.