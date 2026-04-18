Report: organizer on Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla accused of sexual misconduct

A pro-Palestinian flotilla that set sail from Barcelona this week bound for Gaza has been hit by internal controversy, including allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior organizer, according to a report by the New York Post.

The report, citing claims circulating among activist groups, said a member of the flotilla’s steering committee was accused of engaging in sexual relationships with multiple volunteers during a previous voyage. The allegations were made by a Palestinian advocacy group on social media and have not been independently verified.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Mohamed FLISS / AFP, Hugo MATHY / AFP )

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, who has taken part in multiple flotilla missions and is involved in organizing the current convoy, was identified in some of the claims. Avila denied the accusations, telling the New York Post they were “not true” and describing them as part of a smear campaign. He said an internal ethics review found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Organizers of the flotilla said an investigation into the allegations did not find grounds for further action, citing a lack of formal complaints or supporting evidence. The group added that it has established an ethics committee to review such issues.

The latest flotilla, involving dozens of vessels and hundreds of activists, departed Barcelona earlier this month in what organizers describe as a humanitarian mission aimed at challenging restrictions on Gaza and delivering aid. Previous flotilla attempts have been intercepted by the Israeli navy, with participants detained and later deported.

The controversy has drawn criticism from some observers and activists, who questioned the conduct and priorities of organizers amid the ongoing war. Critics cited reports of internal disputes and what they described as a lack of focus on the stated humanitarian goals.

Participants in earlier voyages included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who at one point stepped down from a leadership role amid disagreements within the group over its direction, according to reports cited by the New York Post.

The flotilla effort has also faced scrutiny over funding transparency and the extent to which aid reaches Gaza. Some critics argued that resources could be more effectively directed through established humanitarian channels.

Organizers have rejected those claims, maintaining that the flotilla is intended to raise awareness and challenge what they describe as restrictions on Gaza, while delivering assistance where possible.