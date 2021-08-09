After ceding parliamentary immunity, indictment filed against MK Bitan

The State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment in the Central District Court in Lod on Monday against MK David Bitan and others, after the Likud lawmaker announced he will not seek parliamentary immunity.

Bitan was indicted in July on suspicion of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust he allegedly committed during his tenure as a council member in the Rishon Lezion municipality and as a Member of Knesset.

According to the indictment, Bitan allegedly accepted bribes to the tune of NIS 715,000 (over 200,000$) in seven different cases and committed additional corruption offenses.

“In return for the benefits, Bitan worked to advance their interests, as part of his public duties, while taking advantage of his status, connections and influence in local government and government ministries,” Attorney General Avicahi Mandelblit wrote.

As a sitting member of Knesset, Bitan could request immunity from prosecution from parliament, a right which he decided to forfeit. Bitan's attorneys said in a statement that the court would find he committed no wrongdoing.

Other people charged in the cases include a Tel Aviv deputy mayor and former soccer player Haim Revivo. One of Bitan’s former associates, known only as M.Y., is now a state witness.



