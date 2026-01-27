Suspected Jordan border infiltration triggers alert in southern Israel; security threat ruled out

An unusual security alert in southern Israel prompted residents of the border community of Paran to shelter Tuesday evening, following concerns of a possible infiltration from Jordan. By late evening, authorities said the threat had been ruled out.

At 8:14 p.m. local time, sirens sounded across Paran, located near the Jordanian border in the Arava region. Residents were instructed to enter protected spaces as IDF forces launched ground and aerial searches and blocked local roads, including access to the nearby city of Eilat.

